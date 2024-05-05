Anglican Bishop Urges Tinubu To Release Nnamdi Kanu

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Archbishop, Province of the Niger, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim has called on President Bola Tinubu as a matter of urgency to obey the courts and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the DSS Custody.

Archbishop Ibezim made call while presenting his presidential charge during the second session of the 13th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Awka, holding at the Church of Pentecost, Awka.

Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) group, which has been campaigning for the creation of an independent state in south-eastern Nigeria.

He was first arrested in 2015 on treason and terrorism charges. While out on bail, Kanu fled the country.

The embattled separatist leader has not been released since his rearrest in 2021.

He has been detained under the custody of Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS) as the government sets a new date for the continuation of his trial.

Archbishop Ibezim who is also the bishop of Awka Diocese says Eastern Nigeria has suffered under the weight of marginalization and should be given a chance at national leadership of the country for the interest of justice and peace.

The Prelate then lamented the unbearable pain of poverty, hunger and economic hardship in the country and called on the President Tinubu to overhaul his economic policies which he said are bereft of necessary transformative value for the economy.

Archbishop Ibezim further commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s government of Anambra State on the level of development it has achieved so far saying that every sector of the state’s economy is feeling the impact of good governance.

He drew the attention of the governor to the menace of cultism and touting in the state, and asked him to urgently tackle them and look into abuse of power by some government agencies and officials.

On the theme of the Synod, “Running the Christian race: Implication for the Church in perilous times”, Archbishop Ibezim urged believers to approach their christian journey with purpose, discipline and the goal of eternal reward.

In his speech, Governor Soludo represented by the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Somtochukwu Udeze congratulated the diocese on the Synod and reminded the church of its role in moulding characters, saving lives in this perilous times as well as engaging the youths in meaningful activities.

The governor reassured of his intention to recreate a society that will guarantee the safety of every member of society.