Animal Feed: FG Proffers Roadmap To Crash Production Cost

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government (FG) has proffered a roadmap for national alternative feed resources to reduce the cost of production in the animal feed industry.

Advertisement

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mahmood Abubakar, revealed this at the 2nd national animal feed summit held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The summit was themed “Harnessing Alternative Feed Resources for Sustainable Animal Feed Supply”.

Abubakar said the summit was aligned with the aspirations and agenda of the FG to improve the animal feed policy, feed value chain, feed quality control and safety, and national strategic feed reserve, amongst others.

Abubakar said “The role of animal feed in Nigeria’s agriculture sector was critical as it would provide essential nutrients and support for livestock and production.

“This summit is important because the animal feed market is characterized by a mix of small and large scale, traditional and modern methods coupled with challenges such as lack of access to credit and markets, low investment in research and development”.

Advertisement

In this regard, “The FG and development partners have proffered a roadmap for national alternative feed resources to reduce the cost of production and effects of incessant price volatility in the Animal feed industry” he noted.

Speaking further, Abubakar stated that to meet the increasing demand for animal feed in Nigeria, there was a need for innovation and technology to develop sustainable and efficient production methods which would support small-scale and rural communities.

He, therefore, charged stakeholders to deliberate on a single platform, and strategies and come up with robust implementable national animal feed policy .