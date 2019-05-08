Annie Idibia Loses Father To Cancer

Advertisement

Popular Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has reportedly lost her father to the cold hands of death due to a brief cancer illness.

The wife of Nigerian legendary musician, 2Face Idibia lost her father to cancer in the early hours of today, May 8, 2019.

Taking to Instagram to mourn his death, she revealed that he fought so hard to battle the disease. Recounting the time, she spent with her father, she wrote: “This year started for me quite tough. I spent the first three months of this year in the hospital with my father because he had been sick for a while but God has been great and I am grateful. I am actually closer to my mother than my father because she raised us single-handedly. My father is still my father and since he was sick, we had to rally round him.

“Growing up with only my mother really affected my life and I suffered and I do not ever want my children to face the agony of not having both parents together because it was so hard for us. Even right now, the way the world is, children are more enlightened than we were in our days, so the pressure would be harder on the kids from broken homes right now. I do not want my children to ever experience that.”

“R I P Daddy. You Fought Hard #cancersucks #thePainIsGone”

In 2014, the news broke of her husband, 2Face Idibia’s dad’s death. Pa Michael Idibia died at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja after a battle with prostate cancer.