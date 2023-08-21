Another Benue Livestock Guard Commander Gunned Down

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a commander of the Livestock Guard, Jarule Likita, in charge of the Mbatian ward in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The commander was reportedly killed by armed men at the Tine-Nune settlement in Ukum LGA of the state.

The State Commander of the Livestock Guards, Linus Zaki, who confirmed the killing to Daily Trust, said that Likita’s death puts the total number of killings of the Guards to five.

“I was just informed that some armed men attacked and killed him (Likita).

“Today he is the only one that was killed. They have been killing them like that.

“Three of my men died about two months back. They just come, fire them and go away.

“They call them gunmen, unknown gunmen. That is the report reaching me.

“One went to pick up his wife and was gunned down so also others. I do not know where these gunmen are coming from,” Zaki said.

THE WHISTLER reports that the immediate past Governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, had set up the Livestock Guard to enforce compliance of the Anti-open Grazing Law in the state.

The law was enacted following the re-occurring situation of the farmers-herders crisis in the state that had killed and displaced many people in the state.