Another Building Collapses In Lagos

A two-storey building has collapsed along odunlami street, in Lagos island.

The incident is coming about two weeks after a building collapsed in Oke Arin area in Lagos Island, making it the third building to collapse in Lagos in 2019.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, no casualties were recorded in the building collapse on Monday, as the occupants had left the house for work.

Rescue officials have arrived at the scene of the building collapse as at when this report was filled.