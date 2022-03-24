Another Ebubeagu Operative Killed In Ebonyi

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Thursday confirmed the killing of Mr. Magnus Iganda, an operative of the Ebubeagu Security Network.

Ebubeagu is a security outfit set up by the state government to assist other security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the state.

The victim was killed on Wednesday in his house in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

Police Spokesperson in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, told NAN in Abakaliki on Thursday that the command had commenced investigation into the incident.

“Yes, we are aware of the killing, the police are investigating and the perpetrators will surely be arrested,” she said.

Last month, some gunmen had reportedly shot dead and then beheaded a man said to be a member of Ebubeagu in the state.

The incident occurred in Ekpelu, Ikwo Local Government Area of the state, while the slain man was identified as Sunday Nwafor, 30.

The gunmen, over five of them, were said to have stormed the man’s house at night while he was asleep and shot him dead. They dragged the body out of the room, cut off his head and took it away.

Odah, the Ebonyi police spokesperson, had confirmed the incident, saying: “According to the wife who spoke to policemen, she said that before she heard a gunshot, she over-heard one of the hoodlums telling her husband that he left them in the bush and came back home to enjoy himself by collecting N30,000 from the government. This is barbaric,” she had said.