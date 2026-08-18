Another Electricity Worker Electrocuted In Enugu

An operative of MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) has been electrocuted following electric shock he sustained while on duty.

MEDL’s Head of Communications, Engr Emeka Ezeh, said the incident occurred at Eke in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The deceased, identified as Samson Okechi, was a Team Lead, Abor, attached to the company’s 9th Mile District. He died while carrying out maintenance work on the distribution substation at about 1pm on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at a 50kVA/11kV pole-mounted distribution substation in Eke, it was gathered.

Ezeh, in a statement released, said Okechi was immediately evacuated to Our Saviour Hospital, Ngwo, for medical attention. He was pronounced dead after which his remains were deposited at a mortuary, according to Eze, adding that the incident was subsequently reported at Ngwo Police Station for documentation and other statutory procedures.

MEDL however dismissed viral reports that Okechi had been murdered or that the incident was linked to sabotage.

Quoting Eze, “I wonder why some people take pleasure in conjuring unfounded narratives and circulating them, thereby creating unnecessary tension and bad blood. This is so unfair.”

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He urged members of the public to disregard the claims, describing them as baseless. He explained that Okechi had earlier requested a Station Guarantee (SG) for the Okwe 11kV Feeder, which was granted at about 11:06am at the 9th Mile Injection Substation.

He said the feeder was subsequently opened and tagged before the maintenance operation.

“This is a very unfortunate development and a big shock to all of us, his colleagues. Our hearts go out to his immediate family as they grieve,” he said.

The company said it had commenced a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Quoting him, “We are committed to ensuring that the investigation is thorough and evidence-based. The findings will be used to identify any gaps, determine appropriate corrective measures, and strengthen safety procedures and operational controls where necessary.”

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He assured customers and other stakeholders that safety remained a priority in its operations and that appropriate measures would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

It would be recalled that another MEDL worker, Mr Isaac Dike, a linesman attached to the company’s Ogui District in Enugu, died in an electrocution incident on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at about 3:25pm while carrying out an activity within a 300KVA/11KV/0.415KV distribution substation on Giraffe Street, Ekulu East Estate, also known as Zoo Estate, Enugu.