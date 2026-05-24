Another Four Years Will Place Nigeria On Irreversible Growth Path—Tinubu

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President Bola Tinubu has declared that another four years under his administration would firmly place Nigeria on what he described as an irreversible path of economic growth, industrialisation, infrastructure development, and national stability.

Tinubu stated this on Sunday in Abuja while accepting the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking during his acceptance speech at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, the president said the economic reforms introduced by his administration since 2023 were already yielding results and required continuity for the country to fully realise their benefits.

According to him, Nigeria has made significant progress in stabilising the economy through structural reforms, improved revenue generation, fiscal discipline, and stronger macroeconomic management.

“With another four years of disciplined focus and national cooperation, we will firmly place Nigeria on an irreversible path of economic expansion, industrialisation, energy security, infrastructure development, food sufficiency, and democratic consolidation,” Tinubu said.

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The president noted that his administration inherited an economy weighed down by fuel subsidy payments, unstable exchange rates, weak infrastructure, and declining investor confidence.

He said the government took difficult but necessary decisions to reposition the economy, including the removal of fuel subsidy, exchange-rate reforms, and the introduction of new fiscal and tax policies.

Tinubu maintained that the reforms were beginning to produce positive outcomes despite current inflationary pressures and economic hardship faced by many Nigerians.

According to him, the naira has shown signs of strengthening, foreign reserves are rising, and Nigeria’s economic outlook has improved despite global geopolitical tensions and external shocks.

The president also highlighted achievements recorded in education, power, infrastructure, and the oil and gas sector.

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He said the Nigerian Education Loan Fund had disbursed over N282bn to more than 1.5 million beneficiaries as part of efforts to remove financial barriers to higher education.

On electricity, Tinubu said his administration had supplied 2.5 million meters through the Presidential Metering Initiative and established a N4tn bond programme to settle verified debts owed to electricity generation and gas companies.

He added that power generation had at times reached 6,000 megawatts under his administration, representing about a 50 per cent increase from levels inherited in 2023.

Tinubu further stated that his government was investing heavily in road infrastructure, seaports, airports, digital connectivity, irrigation, and housing to stimulate economic growth and attract investment.

According to him, ongoing coastal and Sokoto-Badagry highway projects were designed to provide durable infrastructure capable of lasting for decades.

The president also said reforms in the oil and gas sector had revived investor confidence and attracted fresh investments into the industry.

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While acknowledging that many Nigerians were still grappling with rising living costs and economic adjustment pains, Tinubu said the government remained committed to addressing the challenges through sustained reforms and social intervention programmes targeted at vulnerable households, youths, women, and small businesses.

On insecurity, the president assured Nigerians that his administration was intensifying efforts to strengthen the country’s security architecture through improved intelligence gathering, modern equipment, and collaboration with local communities.

He also urged the National Assembly to amend the Constitution to allow the creation of state police as part of efforts to tackle insecurity more effectively.

Tinubu said the 2027 election should serve as an opportunity for Nigerians to consolidate ongoing reforms rather than reverse them.

“Let’s not give in to complacency by allowing politicians with no clear alternative vision to take our country backwards,” he said.

The president pledged to build a more inclusive government if re-elected, promising to continue policies aimed at creating jobs, improving living standards, and strengthening national unity.