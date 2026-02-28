Another Hospital Denies Admitting King Mitchy After Viral ‘Suicide Video’

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Confusion has continued to trail the alleged death of social media personality and philanthropist, Michelle Mukoro, popularly known as King Mitchy, as another Abuja-based medical facility has denied any link to her case.

The management of Malila Prime Hospital in Kuje, Abuja, refuted claims that the influencer was admitted or treated at its facility at any time.

THE WHISTLER correspondents visited Malila Prime Hospital in Kuje on Saturday to verify the claims and were told that contrary to social media reports, there is no record of King Mitchy ever being brought to or treated at the facility.

The admin officer who pleaded anonymity said “No one was here, I don’t know the person”

Earlier reports had mentioned a hospital with a similar name, creating confusion among members of the public seeking confirmation. However, Malila Prime Hospital advised that it should not be mistaken for another medical facility.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported that a separate hospital that was initially linked to the alleged incident had denied admitting King Mitchy.

As of press time, no official statement has been issued by King Mitchy’s family to confirm or debunk the reports of her alleged death.