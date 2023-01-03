Another Nollywood Marriage Crashes: ‘She Doesn’t Deserve Man Like Me’

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nollywood actor Yomi Alore, professionally known as Yomi Gold, has announced the crash of his second marriage barely one year after the wedding.

Advertisement

The actor on Tuesday revealed that his marriage to Ameenah Abiola had hit the rocks, while seemingly blaming himself for it.

According to Yomi Gold, Ameenah deserves a better man than him, adding that his wife would make a great and loving partner to a better person.

He wrote on Instagram: “Me and Meenah decided to go our separate ways.

“I want all our families and friends, fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone.

“When love dies in a relationship. No one should force it…

Advertisement

“I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive.

“Meenah is a good person. She doesn’t deserve a man like me.

“She will make a great and loving partner to a far better person than me.

“I am not perfect. I will work on myself and be a better person.

“This has to be published because we want everyone who knows about us to be aware of our decision. Time will be good again.”

Advertisement

Yomi Gold was formerly married to Victoria Ige, a U.S.-based Nigerian nurse whom he wedded at the Ikoyi Registry in April 2012. The union ended in 2019.

Yomi Gold and Victoria Ige share two kids.

After separating from his first wife, he married Meenah at an unidentified location in January 2022 and they welcomed their first child in April same year.

Their marriage is the first Nollywood union to be publicly declared over in 2023.

Among actors whose marriages ended in 2022 were Funke Akindele, Gideon Okeke, Kalu Ikeagwu, Saint Obi, and Yewande Adekoya.

Other Nigerian celebrities whose marriages also crashed in the outgone year include Anita and Paul Okoye, Oritsefemi and Nabila Fash, Kaffy and Joseph Ameh, Korra Obidi and Justin, Julius Agwu and Ibiere as well as Jaruma and Ross Isabor.