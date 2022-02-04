Another Senior Advocate Of Nigeria Joins Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team

The legal team of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been boosted with the addition of another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, THE WHISTLER gathered Friday.

This was disclosed by Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, after visiting Mazi Kanu on Thursday along with the lawyer.

The special counsel stated that, “I had a very fruitful visitation with Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in company of a distinguished lawyer, another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who will be joining his legal.

“I’ll will unveiling his identity in the next few days. Onyendu greets his true followers who have remained loyal and fruitful.”

Recall that Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, recently joined Kanu’s legal team.

Kanu is being detained in the custody of the Directorate of the State Security over alleged treason, jumping of bail and running a proscribed organisation.

However, a high court in Abia State on January 19th 2022 awarded N1bn damages against the federal government for the invasion of Kanu’s home when he was still on bail in 2017.

The suit was instituted on behalf of Kanu by Barr Ejimakor.