Another Truck Crushes Commercial Bus In Lagos

Barely 24 hours after two persons were on Tuesday confirmed dead while four were rescued as a laden truck collided with three tricycles in the Ikotun area of Lagos State, another truck on Wednesday crushed a commercial bus in the Oshodi area.

The 40ft containerized truck lost control due to mechanical fault (brake failure) before fallen on the stationary commercial bus.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), no loss of life nor injuries was recorded.

“Upon arrival of the Agency’s Response Team at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a MACK containerized truck with an unknown registration number carrying 40ft container and a TATA bus with registration number JJJ 550XX were involved in an accident at the above mentioned location.

“Further investigation gathered by the agency’s LRT revealed that the truck lost control due to mechanical fault (brake failure) before fallen on the stationary TATA bus,” Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said in a statement.

“The Agency’s LRT, alongside LASTMA crew and NPF are responders present at the scene of incident.

“The accidented truck had been recovered off the road with the Agency’s Super-Metro .

“The 40ft container has also been successfully placed on the truck with the aid of the Agency’s heavy duty equipment (Goliath) and was towed by LASTMA private tow truck. The road has been reopened for public use,” he added.

Incidents of falling trucks have become a recurring decimal in Lagos. On Sunday, nine persons were confirmed dead as a truck laden with container fell on a commercial bus at Ojuelegba, inwards Fadeyi.

Similarly incidents also happened at Abule-Egba road, and Odoyalaro (Maryland) Bridge which fortunately were without casualties.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, directed the prosecution of the truck owner and driver involved in the Ojuelegba accident.

Sanwo-Olu also directed that the Ministry of Transportation and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) should meet urgently to find a lasting solution to the menace of falling trucks; adding that all the laws governing the operations of trucks and related vehicles must be enforced with more vigour and diligence.

The State government, through the Ministry of Transportation, on Wednesday in a statement said that it has resolved to evoke the full wrath of the laws stipulated in its Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018, on liability of owners for safety.

The law states that a person who drives a commercial vehicle whose condition does not conform with the provisions of the law commits an offence and is liable on conviction to the penalty stated in Section 18 (2) and in situations where the driver of the vehicle is not the owner, the owner will also be liable in line with Section 18 (3).