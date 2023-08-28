Anthrax Disease Is Scam, Abuja Butchers Claim No Official Has Told Them About Outbreak

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

It’s business as usual for butchers and meat sellers in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, despite the outbreak of the Anthrax disease in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Anthrax, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, is a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis. It occurs naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals around the world.

Anthrax spores are resistant to extreme conditions and can survive in the soil or environment for decades, making controlling or eradicating the disease very difficult.

According to the NCDC, humans can get sick with anthrax if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products including beef and dairy products. The disease can cause skin infections, gastrointestinal infections and inhalations in humans.

The Federal Government confirmed the first case of Anthrax disease in a mixed livestock farm in Niger State on 13th July 2023.

We Don’t Know Anthrax

Advertisement

However, when our correspondent visited three major markets in the FCT to assess the level of butchers’ awareness of the disease and the steps they are taking to ensure their product is free from the disease, the butchers denied the existence of the disease.

They claimed the disease was a government conspiracy designed to ruin their business, adding that no veterinary officer had come to inspect them since the announcement of the disease. They also said the outbreak has not in any way affected beef sales.

At the Kubwa main market, Ibrahim Kargi, a meat seller, said the outbreak of the disease was designed to destabilize the beef business.

He said a lot of consumers who express concern over the disease still end up purchasing beef from him.

“The outbreak of the disease is a scam, just like coronavirus, they just want to take food from our table; there is nothing like Anthrax in Nigeria. We have brothers who have cattle in the north and all of them said their cows are okay, so there is nothing to worry about,” Kargi told our correspondent when she was apprehensive about buying his beef.

Advertisement

“A lot of people who usually complain about the disease still end up buying,” he added.

Oladipo, a middle-aged meat seller beside Kargi’s stall at the Kubwa market, attempted to water down the severity of the disease

He told our correspondent that even if the outbreak of the disease was true, it is not as serious as the Government was making it look.

“My sister, even if the anthrax virus, or disease is true it is not so serious they are making it look like it’s a big thing.”

Oladipo, who sells goat meat, however, admitted that he was making more sales since the outbreak.

“To be sincere, I have noticed a little spike in goat meat purchases since the outbreak of the virus but it’s a slight increase it’s not really significant. But recently some people who usually buy beef are now considering goat meat.”

Advertisement

On his part, Ejike Owekpa a butcher in Wuse market said he was aware of the disease, and assured our correspondent that his animal products are gotten from clean abattoirs and was therefore safe for consumption.

“I don’t know much about the causes or symptoms but I’m aware of the disease. But you can be rest assured that my meat is clean because I get it from abattoirs that are very clean in Dei-dei.”

He confirmed to our reporter that there has been no special inspection from relevant authorities since the outbreak.

“We have not had any inspection visit since the outbreak. Usually, food inspectors come periodically, but we’ve not seen them since the last inspection in May.

Ejike, who spoke to our correspondent in Igbo, added that the outbreak of the disease has not in anyway affected sales.

“We are still selling. As you can see people have been coming and going and a lot of people are still buying beef although some of them are always confused at first, but once we assure them that the meat is clean and they see it themselves they will still buy,” he said.

Why We Still Buy Beef – Consumers

Whitney Onokevbagbe, a middle-aged lady who our correspondent met at Ejike’s shop, bought 2kg of beef at N6,400. She also bought N1,500 worth of intestines. She told this website that provided consumers properly wash and cook their meat, there was nothing to worry about.

“For me, I think it’s just for people to properly prepare their meat, they need to wash it and cook it very well. Even before the outbreak of the anthrax disease, if you don’t wash your meat very well, it could lead to a lot of health challenges. So, the disease might be present but if you wash it properly and you cook it and you put salt, I don’t see the problem,” she said as she handed N7,900 cash to the butcher, who nodded in agreement.

At the Kubwa market, a buyer who identified himself as Inyang said he was aware of the disease but did not care.

“I’ve heard about it but I just don’t care, because all these diseases just keep coming; I cant be living on the edge after they announce a new thing, also there is no cheaper alternative to beef as it stands,” he said.

However, another buyer at Wuse market who identified herself as Princess, said she was not aware of the disease.

Experts React

Recently, Obi Ogar, the Director of Veterinary Service, Cross River Ministry of Agriculture said properly boiled meat cannot kill the pathogens causing anthrax diseases as it can only be killed via incineration.

The veterinarian, reacting to claims that the bacterium can be destroyed when infected meats are well-boiled, urged Nigerians to desist from consuming bush meat until the disease is contained.

“This organism is not killed by the heat from our kitchens but from incineration, thereby burning the substance to ashes which renders the meat of no use to the owner,” Ogar said

He said animals that die from anthrax should be thrown in a deep grave, adding that disinfectants and chemicals should be used on the dead animals before wrapping to avoid any escape.

Also speaking, a veterinarian and lecturer in the Department of Animal Science, Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Dr. Solomon Olorunleke told THE WHISTLER that Anthrax is a serious public health disease.

He said, “Anthrax cannot be detected on the surface that’s why its quite difficult to identify on the go, until the disease is established that’s when you start seeing the clinical signs.

“People will have different opinions about anthrax obviously, some will just see it as an attempt to spoil their business especially those selling cattle or meat but its not, Anthrax is a public health problem that can go round and kill people.

“One of my professors who diagnosed Anthrax in Ebonyi at Ikwo, Professor Garba Sharubutu, saw at the abattoir floor/slaughter slab an animal that died of anthrax. He condemned the meat and asked them to bury it, which they did, also all those who were there he asked them to report at the hospital so that they can get treated.

“But unfortunately, some persons went and exhumed the cow’s carcass and sold it, and if I could recall about 8 families died from Anthrax in that village. Professor Sharubutu was just a corps member then.”

Olorunleke called on regulatory agencies to ensure that only safe meat is passed into the market while highlighting the importance of homegrown meat in the wake of transnational diseases like Anthrax.

“This is the time public health physicians need to be on deck, animal scientists and regulators need to ensure that they pass only safe meat into the market, because of how terrible the economy is when butchers see diseased animals, they might just pass it to the public because there is no compensation plan.

“The government should also draft out a compensation plan that when a butcher loses animal or cattle to Anthrax, they should be compensate.

On the effect of Anthrax on humans he said, “There are two concerns for anyone who comes in contact with the disease: there is the cutaneous and visceral forms. The cutaneous form is that which is limited to the skin, like a wound that is not healing and keeps decaying, it becomes gangrenous. The visceral form can be the respiratory form which can lead to a collapse of the lungs.

“Anthrax is here but we can definitely control it if we follow the tenets of disease control, it shouldn’t be a problem. The disease started from outside the country and came into the country because our borders are not properly controlled and the bulk of the meat we eat comes from outside the country. So, one of the things to do is to look at homegrown meat, how to develop our livestock industry so that we can achieve sufficiency within the country. This is actually a transboundary animal disease and it’s now getting domiciled within Nigeria. Hopefully, it can be controlled.”

Efforts to reach the Federal Capital Territory Administration for comments on the government’s effort to contain the disease were unsuccessful.

Calls made to Zakari Aliyu, the Head Media and Public Relations, FCTA Agric. department were unanswered, He also did not respond to a text sent to him on the subject matter.