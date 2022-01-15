Anti-graft Group Drags Ndoma-Egba, Brother To EFCC Over N1.2b Abandoned Hospital Projects

An anti-corruption group, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA Resource Centre, has dragged former Senate Leader, Mr Victor Ndoma-Egba and his brother, Eta Ndoma-Egba before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over a N1.2 Hospital Project.

The hospital was located at Ikom Local Government, Cross River State and approved for construction since 2012, when Ndoma-Egba was in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and defected in 2015 to the All Progressives Congress, APC, after losing out in his bid to return to the Senate for the fourth time.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of HEDA, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, the group said the organisation had petitioned the EFCC to investigate the alleged.



“fraud, mismanagement of Public funds, embezzlement, corruption and sharp practices,” against EMOSTRADE ENGINEERING LIMITED for “abandoning the ₦1.2 Billion Ikom Specialist Hospital Project” in Ikom Local Government, Cross River State.

The group justified their action noting that the petition was indispensable following a report made by an online media on the 19th day of November 2021, which revealed that, ‘In 2012, the Federal Executive Council approved the sum of ₦1.2 billion for the construction of a specialist hospital in Ikom Local Government Area in Cross-River State.

But after nine years, the hospital is yet to be opened because the building which was half done is now deteriorating, it quoted the report.

Further referencing the online Publication, the group noted that its findings revealed the contract was awarded to Emostrade Engineering Limited, a company owned by Mr Victor Ndoma-Egba, who was the Senate leader at the time the contract was approved by the Federal Government and his brother, Eta Ndoma-Egba.

The anti-graft group argued that in line with its commitment to protect and promote universally recognized human rights, accountability and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, it vowed never to keep silent over any action or inaction targeted to deny citizens good governance.

Consequently, it called on the Executive Chairman of EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, to diligently investigate the allegations in line with its mandate and prosecute anyone found culpable in what it described as a distasteful act of corrupt practices and financial misappropriation.

When contacted, Ndoma-Egba referred THE WHISTLER to a response written by Mr Sunny Udeh, his Media Adviser, and published on a soft online news portal.

In the publication, Ndoma-Egba said the report against him claimed that, “work stopped in 2015 when the project was at 50% completion. The truth is that work on the project resumed in 2018 and was taken to 70% completion before funding challenges set in again.”

He said he did not ignore the project during his brief stint as NDDC Chairman as alleged but that “records show that significant work was done on the project in 2018 courtesy of Senator Ndoma-Egba. His tenure in the NDDC was cut short in January 2019 and the subsequent lack of funding to the project is the reason for its delayed completion.”

Ndoma-Egba was later to allege through a message to our correspondent that, “I have been expecting smears. I am sure they won’t give up soon.”

When pressed if he knew the quarters where that was coming from and why he felt they were after him as he claimed, he responded by saying, “Let us leave that for your part 2.”