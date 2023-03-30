Anti-Party Activities: Former LP Chairman In Lagos Salako, Six Others To Face Disciplinary Committee

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Kayode Salako and six others, are to appear before the disciplinary committee of the party in the state on Friday over allegations of anti-party activities.

Advertisement

Others are Moshood Salvador, Sunbo Onitiri, Olumide Adesoyin, Opeyemi Taiwo, Mutiu Kunle Okunola, and Theodore Ezeunara.

A letter of invitation dated March 28, 2023 which was signed by the Chairman Disciplinary Committee, P.J.A Igene and the Secretary, Olubunmi Adesanya said the seven LP members are currently under investigation.

“You are hereby invited to appear before Lagos State Labour Party Disciplinary Committee to clarify the said allegations…” part of the letter read.

Salako who led the party in the state for six months, tendered his resignation letter at the party’s legal stakeholder’s meeting in January.

He is the LP House of Representatives candidate for the Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 1 in the just concluded general elections.

Advertisement

Salako has continued to criticize the governorship candidate of the party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

On Sunday, in a post via his official Facebook page, he accused Rhodes-Vivour of ignoring elders in the build-up to the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

For Onitiri, he is the senatorial candidate for the LP in Lagos Central. He reportedly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) few days to the the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, and endorsed the re-election bid of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.