Anti-Party Activities: Lagos LP Suspends Former Chairman Salako, Five Others

The Labour Party in Lagos State has suspended indefinitely its immediate past chairman Kayode Salako and five others for anti-party activities in the just-concluded general elections.

Others are Moshood Salvador (LP Senatorial Candidate, Lagos West), Mutiu Okunola (House of Rep candidate for Ikeja Federal Constituency), Theodore Ezeunara, Olumide Adesoyin and Opeyemi Taiwo.

The state LP Secretary, Sam Okpala, disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos.

THE WHISTLER reported last week that Salako, Salvador, Adesoyin, Taiwo, Okunola, Ezeunara and Sunbo Onitiri were invited to appear before a Disciplinary Committee of the party in the state last Friday over allegations of anti-party activities.

A letter of invitation dated March 28, 2023 which was signed by the Chairman Disciplinary Committee, P.J.A Igene and the Secretary, Olubunmi Adesanya said the seven LP members were under investigation.

Okpala said the suspension of the party chieftains followed the ratification of the report of the Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate the acts of anti-party activities levelled against them.

He said: “Labour Party in Lagos state discovered that there were a lot of anti-party activities committed by people who claimed to be members of the party in Lagos state.

“Our post mortem of what really transpired and happened during the general elections revealed that a lot of people who called themselves members of the party were indeed working for the opposition.

“With that information, the LP in Lagos state set up a disciplinary committee headed by one of the deputy chairmen of the party to look into these allegations.

“As an obedient party that adheres to the rule of law, the committee gave everyone involved a fair hearing and opportunity to defend themselves and clear their names.

“At the end of the exercise, the report was tendered before the LP state working committee and at the meeting held on March 31, the report of the disciplinary committee was accepted and ratified for implementation.”

Okpala who confirmed the resignation of Onitiri from the party added: “In obedience to the relevant sections of our constitution, the party took the decision to suspend them from being members of the party with immediate effect.

“The essence is to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to toe that inglorious path again.”

Onitiri was the senatorial candidate for the LP in Lagos Central in just concluded elections. He reportedly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) few days to the the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, and endorsed the re-election bid of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.