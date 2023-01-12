Anxiety As Largest North East Youth Alliance Threaten Withdrawal From Tinubu/Shettima Campaign

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There is anxiety in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Organisation as the largest North East youth alliance has threatened to withdraw support for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential bid.

The youth who were joined by other stakeholder, tasked with grassroots mobilisation for the APC expressed their distaste on how they have been treated by Kashim Shettima, the APC vice presidential running mate.

The threat to withdrawl which was made on Thursday has caused unease in the APC even as the spokesman for Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, dismissed the group as not being more important than other groups.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the Acting Chairman of the APC North-East Youth and Stakeholders Forum, Shaibu Tilde, said, “We are saddened to be in the news for what others will interpret as a negative reason at this time, but we are also obligated by our love for our great party, the All Progressive Congress, to make this timely intervention before our party’s fortunes in the region sink.

“We do not need to emphasise that this is an injury time for the game because the general elections are less than two months away, leaving no room for error, but instead attention must be focused on tightening all loose ends, which is not the case with our party in the northeast,” Tilde stated.

He said, “It is with deep regret and concern that we report that the fortunes of our great party in the Northeast are on the verge of collapse due to the obstinate, careless, and exclusive leadership style of our Vice Presidential Candidate, Hon. Kashim Shettima.

“The Northeast APC Youth Forum has watched with tears as its many supporters continue to defect to the PDP. Unfortunately, the trend in the Northeast zone is worsening by the day, with Sen. Kashim seemingly turned a blind eye to these heinous developments in our party in the region.

“We the Youths in the Northeast have lost our Zonal Treasurer from his home state of Borno, Hon. Yusuf Shariff Banki, due to his failure to support youth in the region to launch massive mobilisation. It is worth noting, gentlemen, that Sheriff led over five hundred thousand youth to the PDP.

“As if that wasn’t enough, our Zonal Organising Secretary, Hon. Murtala Gamji of Taraba led over two hundred youths to the NNPP, and our Zonal Women Leader, Amina Manga of Bauchi led one million women to the PDP,” he added.

He noted that, “Out of the 8 million youth votes we have already mobilized for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our Presidential Candidate for the Presidential Polls, Sen. Kashim Shettime has already plundered over 3 million through his actions with the wave of defections from our party. This is simply unacceptable!

“In light of this, we urge our party’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Hon. Kashim Shettima, to immediately reverse his steps and correct his errors for the sake of the party, the region, and the teaming youth.

“It is on record that this group, then led by its Current Acting Chairman, Hon. Shaibu Baffa Tilde, threw their support behind Sen. Kashim Shettima and committed massive resources, both human and financial, to ensure he emerged as the APC’s Vice Presidential Candidate.

“We do not seek compensation from Sen. Shettima, but our resentment stems from Sen. Kashim’s failure to recognize a formidable Youth force of the party that stood by him through thick and thin after realising his ambition to become reality as Vice Presidential Candidate from the northeast region.

“As a result, the Northeast APC Youth Forum wishes to withdraw its unequivocal support for Sen. Shettima.

“Our actions should not be misinterpreted, but rather judged by our affection for our dear party.

“While we intend to take our next steps regarding his candidacy in the coming days, we would like to express our unwavering support for our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the APC. We will continue to work for the advancement and victory of our beloved party in the upcoming general elections.”

However, the spokesman for Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, dismissed the group explaining that, “There is a need to point out corrections on some things they said. There are so many support groups working for the party in the North East and we will try to give all equal attention.”

While noting that the issues raised would be looked into, Keyamo agreed that “we need everybody, we don’t recognise some people as greater than others. Everybody is important.

“If some groups think they are the most important or deserve to be pampered more than others, we will not accept it. That would be subtle blackmail.

“The vice presidential candidate is the one who wants to treat all of them as equal as possible. He is obviously not going to pamper some over others. All groups are important.

“Again, the numbers quoted in their statement are over-exaggerated in order to draw attention. They don’t control those figures and no such numbers have left the party.

“Firstly, going by the APC register, how many registered members do we have in the North East as a party? So that means they are taking everybody at the party away, isn’t it?

“Nevertheless, we need the group and we are going to talk to them. But they should not overrate themselves,” Keyamo warned the group.