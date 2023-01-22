Anxiety As Yahaya Bello Denies Dumping Tinubu…He’s 100% In APC, Opposition Desperate – Keyamo

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

News that Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has dumped the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has sent fears across the APC presidential campaign council.

Some members of the council believe that Bello’s knowledge of some opinion polls which do not favour Tinubu have prompted his rethinking of his role in the APC.

He was quoted a few weeks ago as saying the APC was not doing enough to woo Nigerians and that the campaign was lackluster, according to an unnamed aide of the governor.

The aide was quoted as revealing that the governor had silently entered into an agreement with a particular presidential candidate to work for his election.

It was also gathered that Bello, who’s Tinubu’s Director of Youth Mobilisation, was not doing enough to rally the youth to support the APC candidate.

At a meeting held in the past week, the issue was said to have dominated discussion when Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, met with the governors and other stakeholders in Abuja.

But it was a report on Sunday morning that has jolted Bello in which he was reported to have dumped the former Lagos State Governor.

The governor described it as fake news, declaring he remains a supporter of Tinubu/Shettima 100%.

“Kindly disregard every fake news being spread by mischievous media outlets.

“My unwavering support for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 is 100% undiluted,” the governor said on Sunday.

Also the Chief Spokesman of the Tinubu/Shettima PCC and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo blamed the opposition for the news.

The Minister said, “The desperation of the opposition knows no bounds now. They’ve resorted to lies & fake news to attempt to destabilise our ranks, just as theirs have collapsed.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello is 100 percent with Tinubu. The Feb 25th result will show the world our Governors’ commitment,” he stated.

The reported dumping of Tinubu is coming less than 24 hours after a key figure, Naja’atu Muhammad, in the PCC dumped the party for the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Muhammad was a director in the presidential campaign team in Kano.

In her letter of resignation directed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Muhammad decried the state of the nation, and said she would rather team up with a proper party to salvage the country than continue in party politics.