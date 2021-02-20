Anyim At 60: Ohanaeze Describes Ex-Senate President Man Of ‘Exceptional Humility’

51 SHARES Share Tweet

The apex socio-cultural Igbo organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Saturday, extolled the ‘exceptional humility, hard work, uncommon patriotism, friendliness and candour’ of former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim who turned sixty Friday.

Ohanaeze’s felicitation is contained in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia. According to the statement, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide felicitates with our noble son, His Excellency Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, GCON, the former president of the Senate and former secretary to the government of the federation.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, led by Ambassador Prof George A Obiozor, appreciates your exceptional humility, hard work, uncommon patriotism, friendliness and candour. We thank God who has endowed you with an extraordinary social skills, intellect and audacity with which you have navigated through your humble background to clinch enviable positions in Nigerian politics.

“As you enjoy your new status as a member of the sixth floor, please note that Ohanaeze Ndigbo will continue to tap from your wise counsel. We therefore wish you many more years in good health, vitality and prosperity.”