AON Gives Conditional Backing To State Airlines, Demands Regulatory Discipline

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has said it has no objection to state governments venturing into commercial aviation by partnering with existing carriers that already possess an Air Operator Certificate (AOC), as long as they strictly comply with regulatory standards.

An AOC is the formal approval granted by a country’s aviation authority, authorising an airline to carry out commercial flight operations.

The association, however, warned that failure by authorities to enforce compliance across board could erode the confidence painstakingly rebuilt by emerging indigenous operators and ultimately harm Nigeria’s reputation in the global aviation market.

The spokesman for AON and Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Obiora Okonkwo, gave the position during the carrier’s fifth anniversary celebration held in Lagos.

According to him, while the industry can accommodate more entrants, adherence to laid-down rules must remain paramount.

“For us, we believe the sky is large enough to accommodate as many airlines as possible. But it is not good for the industry if certain compliances and regulatory requirements are not met,” he said.

Okonkwo noted that new operators had invested heavily in restoring international confidence in Nigeria’s aviation sector, stressing that any deviation from global best practices could reverse the gains already made.

“The more, the better. But let the rules be applied. Let there be no preferential treatment,” he added, acknowledging that some subnational governments might see airlines as development catalysts beyond mere profit-making ventures.

He maintained that AON was not opposed to such initiatives, provided they were executed in line with established aviation regulations.

Speaking on the recently signed Cape Town Convention Practice Direction, the airline chief said discussions were ongoing with aircraft lessors, although immediate acquisitions might be delayed because many planes had already been committed to other operators.

He expressed optimism that opportunities would begin to crystallise around 2027, when some aircraft are expected to return to lessors as manufacturers gradually meet delivery expectations.