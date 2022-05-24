APC Adjusts Primary Election Time Table For Fifth Time

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the fifth time, has adjusted its election time table ahead of its planned primaries across the country.

In a statement obtained by THE WHISTLER on Monday and signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party’s activities begin on Thursday.

The statement noted that the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, 23rd of May, 2022, approved a revised Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives Primary Elections.

It said on Thursday, 26th of May, 2022, there will be state delegates election and local government delegates for State House of Assembly.

It said on Friday, 27th of May, 2022, there will be LGA delegates for the Senate while Saturday, 28th of May, 2022 will wtiness LGA delegate elections for the House of Representatives.

It reminded the members that the Special Convention for the Presidential Primary remains as scheduled on Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.

The party had last week rescheduled its presidential primary from Sunday to Monday as against ending the primary on Tuesday 1st of June.