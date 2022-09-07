APC, AP Governorship Candidates Are Comedians- Oyo PDP

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State has said none of those contesting for the governorship election in the state in 2023 has the capacity to defeat Governor Seyi Makinde.

The PDP, which is the ruling party in the state described the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Teslim Folarin, and the Accord Party candidate, Bayo Adelabu, as comedians who would be trounced by the incumbent governor.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Oyo State, Mr. Akeem Olatunji, who said this in an interview with THE WHISTLER on Wednesday said the party was confident of victory.

He said the governor had worked so hard for the people of the state and the people would reward him by giving him another four year-term at the poll for his work

The PDP spokesman said, “Adelabu and Folarin are comedians. They are only on the stage to entertain the people of Oyo state. They are not strong contenders and this is what you can get if you go round the state. They are no match for Governor Seyi Makinde.

“The massive infrastructure which the administration has given the people of Oke Ogun will speak for Governor Seyi Makinde. These will transform into votes. The LAUTECH crisis which the governor was able to resolve after so many years will make the people vote for him again. The APC governors could not resolve it even when their current presidential candidate, ( Asiwaju Bola Tinubu) was the chancellor of the university, they could not resolve it, but Governor Makinde did it. Students wasted about three years at home because of the crisis.

“In Ibadan, many developmental projects have been done and many are still going on. Those ones will count for him when it is election time.

“Apart from those ones, salaries and pensions are paid regularly because their welfare is uppermost in the kind of the governor. Our pensioners are no more dying of hunger.

You will discover that about N12 billion is being injected into the economy of the state every month by this administration. That will also speak for us.”

The PDP spokesman said the people of the state had experienced good governance provided by the current administration and would not vote for those who he said would reverse the gains already made.

“We know the APC, Accord, and others will like to console themselves but they are paper tigers. This is not the first time they will be defeated at the poll.

” When they were together in 2019, Governor Makinde defeated them. The victory of Governor Makinde will be easily achieved this time when they have scattered.”

Recall that the APC and Accord governorship candidates had on different occasions said defeating Makinde would not be difficult at all because the people of the state were dissatisfied with his performance.

Folarin had on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the party’s rising strength of cohesion and unity, noting that the reconciliation and withdrawal of suits filed against the party by some aggrieved aspirants showed that the APC was ready to win back the state.

“Senator Lanlehin’s reconciliation committee and the Elders Advisory Council have been particularly helpful in advancing the party’s commitment to equity and peaceful coexistence by exploring all available means to encourage aggrieved party members on the imperative of uniting as a powerful force.

“The resolution of all legal disputes is an indication of the party’s readiness to prevail at the 2023 elections.”