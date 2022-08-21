APC Appoints Media Directors For Presidential Campaign Council

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced Festus Keyamo, Minister of State Labour and Employment, Dele Alake, former Commissioner of Information in Lagos State and Bayo Onanuga, former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), as heads of the party’s media presidential campaign council.

Onanuga who had earlier distanced the party from a purported list which excluded him said on Sunday that he has been made the Director of Media and Publicity, while Alake has been appointed Director of Strategic Communication.

He added that Festus Keyamo, who was earlier announced as the spokesman of the campaign council and has begun his duty would continue in that role.

Alake had held similar position for the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign for their reelection in 2019.

Similarly, Onanuga further said Lanre Issa-Onilu, former spokesperson of the APC, was appointed as Deputy Director of Communication Strategy.

Also, Hannatu Musawa, Kehinde Bamigbetan and Modibbo Kawu were announced as Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Deputy Director of Media Relations and Deputy Director of Media and Publicity respectively.

He said, “While Mohammed Bulama will be in charge of multimedia, Seun Olufemi-White will be the deputy director [of] new media.

“The tripodal arrangement, the first in a presidential campaign, has a line of other assistant directors and senior officials, representing the nation’s various regions with job specifications spelt out.

According to Onanuga, “The campaign structure will also soon unveil representatives and spokesmen in all the states of the federation.”

The media directorate of the party, after approval from the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, has three departments – Media, Public Affairs and Strategic Communication.

The party had earlier appointed Plateau State Governor, Solomon Lalong as the Director General of the Campaign.