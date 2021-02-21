APC Backs Investigation Of NAF Airplane Crash

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Sunday’s fatal crash of a NAF airplane at the Abuja International Airport adds to the immense sacrifices which members of the armed forces make daily to keep the country safe while also expressing support for investigation of the crash.

The party also described the air mishap that claimed the lives of seven Air Force personnel as unfortunate.

Secretary of the party, John James AkpanUdoedehe in a statement said that the party backed decision of the Chief of Air Staff for a quick and thorough investigation, even as it condoled with the family and the nation forward the loss.

The statement by APC reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) is deeply saddened by Sunday’s fatal crash of a military aircraft Beechcraft KingAir B350i at the Abuja airport.

“The unfortunate and fatal plane crash brings to fore the tireless work, sacrifices and hazards faced by our armed forces and other security services in their daily efforts to keep the country safe. As directed by the Chief of Air Staff, we are confident of a quick and thorough investigation into the plane crash.

“We extend our condolences to the Nigerian Air Force, particularly the families, loved ones and colleagues of the seven Air Force personnel that lost their lives in Sunday’s plane crash following a reported engine failure. May their souls rest in peace”.