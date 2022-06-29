APC Begins Registration Of Students, Youths In Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress will set up a task force to commence immediate registration of students and youths, and revalidation of its members.

The APC on Wednesday inaugurated a task force at its headquarters in Abuja, where the party will register youths and students as well revalidate their membership.

The National Youth Leader of the party, Dayo Israel, said the registration and revalidation commences immediately.

Former Kwara State Commissioner for information, Ben Duntoye; APC Deputy National Youth Leader, Jamaldeen Kabir, and Director of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim were chosen as co-chairmen.

Members who will join the trio include former mermber of the APC Board of Trustees, Rinsola Abiola; Commissioner of Federal Character Commission, Ginika Tor; Chief of Staff to the Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Kelechi Ekugo; Ogban Ogban, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade, and Aminu Uba, Special Assistant to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Others are Irinoye Omolayo, Senior Legislative Aide to Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; North Central Zonal Youth Leader, Zubair Aliyu; North East Zonal Youth Leader, Jason Baba Kwaghe; North West Zonal Youth Leader, Abdulhamid Umar Mohd; South South Zonal Youth Leader, Ebimobowei Oyas; South East Zonal Youth Leader, Ikenna Anyalewechi and South West Zonal Youth Leader, Lawal Kolade Paff among others.

Israel said, “The structure will be strongly aligned with the objectives and strategic imperatives of the National Working Committee under the distinguished leadership of Senator Adamu Abdullahi.

“I have assembled these respected voices and party loyalists as members of APC Youth Wing National Special Task Force on Revalidation and Registration of APC youths and focused support groups.

“The revalidation of the affiliated youths and student support groups will be opened for a period of one month starting from Friday 1 to July 31. This move would also enable effective coordination, disciplined harmonization of activities in alignment with the party’s goals, aid provision and accountability, as well as efficient management and enhanced operations,” he said.

Asked if the move was to neutralise the ‘Obidient’ movement (Peter Obi supporters) on social media, he said, “A lion is not threatened by the noise of the rat in his backyard. You must understand that as a party, we have continued to play our part as youths. The APC youth wing will always rise when the occasion demands because we are passionate about change.

“While we are not threatened, we are not sitting on our oars. We are taking responsibility because we have the structure. The future of this party belongs to us. Our own response as APC generals is to wake up all our battalions and garrison commanders in our party support groups across the nation and bring them together.

“We want to document all our support groups and create programmes, activities and empower them with skills acquisition. The ultimate aim is to mobilize Nigerian youths in states and zones for the victory of APC,” he said.