‘APC Behind ADC Crisis’, Abdullahi Alleges, Rules Out Boycott

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The National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating the internal crisis rocking the party, alleging a broader plot to weaken opposition forces ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Abdullahi dismissed the ongoing leadership dispute within the ADC as politically motivated, insisting that the party would not boycott the elections despite mounting challenges.

He said the crisis was part of “a continuation of the same effort to destabilise our party,” adding that dissenting voices within the ADC were being used as tools by external forces.

“We have 37 state chairmen. How many of them have gathered to say what these people are saying?” he queried.

“Our congresses will proceed as scheduled. Those who say they will not participate are free not to be part of it.”

Abdullahi maintained that the emergence of the current ADC leadership followed due process and remains legally valid, despite pending litigation. He cited a Federal High Court ruling which dismissed a suit filed by Dumebi Kachukwu against the David Mark-led leadership.

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“The court dismissed the case on the grounds that it was purely an internal affair of the party. We have not seen any appeal. What the court denied him, he is now trying to get through a press conference,” he said.

The ADC spokesman directly blamed the ruling party for the instability within opposition ranks, alleging a deliberate strategy to eliminate credible challengers ahead of the next election cycle.

“It is the ruling party,” Abdullahi said when asked to identify the “dark forces” behind the crisis. “They want a situation whereby when we arrive in 2027, President Bola Tinubu will be the only viable contestant.”

He further alleged that several opposition parties had already been weakened through similar tactics.

“It is the reason they decapitated the PDP, destabilised the Labour Party, destroyed the NNPP and weakened other parties. This is all part of the same agenda,” he claimed.

According to him, “This ADC is no longer a party they could ignore. They panicked and began to act,” Abdullahi said.

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Despite concerns about the party’s legal and structural challenges, Abdullahi said, “We are not going to boycott. To boycott is to surrender, and we will not be complicit in the destruction of Nigeria’s multi-party democracy.”

He assured supporters that, “One thing I can guarantee is that we will contest the 2027 election,” he said. “We have options, but you don’t announce your strategy when your enemies are listening.”

Abdullahi said, “We believe we have a slam dunk case. We are confident that justice will be done,” he said.

However, he criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing saying, “INEC does not have the power to determine the leadership of a political party,” he argued. “It is becoming an umpire that is turning into a vampire against opposition parties.”

On internal disagreements, Abdullahi defended the expulsion of certain members, arguing that party discipline must be maintained.

“You cannot remain in a party and openly campaign for another presidential candidate,” he said. “ADC under David Mark will not tolerate that kind of politics.”

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He also dismissed claims that new entrants into the party had hijacked its structure, insisting that long-serving members were given opportunities to retain their positions through democratic processes.

“Some of these individuals have been chairmen for 15 to 20 years without winning even a councillorship seat,” he said.

Abdullahi warned that Nigeria risks sliding into a one-party state if opposition parties are continually weakened, stressing that democracy thrives on credible alternatives.

“Democracy is fundamentally about choice. When you eliminate viable alternatives, you undermine the very essence of democracy,” he said.

He added that Nigerians were already showing signs of rejecting the ruling party. “The numbers are bad for them. Nigerians don’t want them anymore,” he claimed.

Reflecting on criticisms that opposition figures were part of Nigeria’s past political challenges, Abdullahi acknowledged that lessons had been learned.

“There is a deep realisation that we are in this mess because of the kind of politics we played in the past,” he said. “If Nigeria is going to get out of it, it will depend on the kind of politics we choose going forward.”