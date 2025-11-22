APC Blames Internal Sabotage For Surging Terrorist Attacks

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has attributed the recent surge in terrorist attacks across Nigeria to internal sabotage, accusing unnamed insiders and political actors of working with enemies of the state to destabilise the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Lagos State chapter of the party alleged that the coordinated assaults, intelligence breaches, and sudden spikes in violent incidents point to deliberate betrayal by individuals embedded within Nigeria’s security and political structures.

The statement, signed by the party’s spokesperson, Mr Seye Oladejo, described the latest pattern of attacks as too strategic, too coordinated, and too suspicious to be dismissed as mere coincidences.

According to the APC, the precision with which terrorists have struck soft targets in recent weeks suggests access to privileged information that could only have been leaked by insiders.

The party also pointed to incidents where security checkpoints were reportedly weakened or stood down shortly before attacks occurred, alleging that such loopholes indicate calculated openings intentionally created to aid terrorist movements.

“There is no magic or mystery when terrorists successfully launch attacks despite our advanced intelligence capabilities and iron-proof security alerts. This is nothing short of internal sabotage.

Advertisement

“It is the clear evidence of supposed protectors working hand-in-glove with aggressors,” the statement read.

The APC further claimed that some political actors were amplifying the narratives of insurgent groups by publicising unverified casualty figures, spreading panic, and undermining national morale.

It accused these unnamed individuals of playing into the hands of terrorists and foreign interests seeking to destabilise Nigeria.

The party linked the heightened wave of attacks to what it termed “external provocations”, noting that assaults appeared to increase shortly after comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Nigeria’s security situation.

“Criminals do not suddenly gain capacity because of foreign comments. They gain confidence when saboteurs facilitate their operations,” Oladejo stated.

Advertisement

Despite the alleged sabotage, the APC expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the security crisis, describing him as a leader who does not blink, flinch, or retreat.

The party commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their continued resilience amid what it called betrayals by a few “bad eggs”, praising their bravery and commitment to defending the nation.

Oladejo warned individuals purportedly undermining national security that their actions would soon be exposed.

“Your game is up. Your betrayal is noted. Your network will be exposed. Your sponsors – local or foreign – will be disgraced.

“Nigeria will not collapse to fulfil the fantasies of failed politicians, desperate saboteurs, or foreign actors playing imperial games,” he said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to combating terrorism, the APC insisted that Nigeria would emerge victorious in what it described as a mandatory, non-negotiable war for national survival.

Advertisement

“When the dust settles, history will record this moment as the turning point when Nigeria confronted the unholy alliance of terrorists and traitors – and crushed them beyond resurrection,” the party declared.

Insecurity continues to escalate across Nigeria. THE WHISTLER reports that more than 24 schoolgirls were abducted less than a week ago by armed men during an overnight raid on Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The attack came just days after the state government held a security summit in Birnin Kebbi on November 10.

Eyewitnesses said the terrorists overpowered the school’s security personnel and moved swiftly through the premises before herding the students into the nearby forest. The vice principal, who attempted to protect the girls, was shot dead during the assault.

On Tuesday, bandits also carried out coordinated attacks in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing two people and injuring one.

The violence, which occurred inside a church and along the Ilorin–Kabba Road, forced travellers to abandon their vehicles and flee into the surrounding bushes for safety. Reports indicated that the assailants abducted at least 38 members of the church.

On Friday (yesterday), more than 200 children were reportedly abducted after gunmen stormed a Catholic school, St Mary’s School, in the Papiri community of Niger State.

According to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the attackers struck the school in the early hours of the day, seizing 215 students along with 12 teachers.