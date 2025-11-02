APC Blames Opposition After Trump Declared Nigeria Country Of Concern

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has blamed the opposition over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent declaration of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern”, accusing them of spreading falsehoods abroad to mislead the international community about the country’s security situation.

In a post on his Truth Social account on Friday, Trump alleged that Christianity was facing an existential threat in Nigeria, claiming that radical Islamists were responsible for the mass killing of Christians.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN”, but that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, are slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide), something must be done!” he wrote.

“I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world!”

Also, in a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump threatened possible military action in Nigeria if President Bola Tinubu’s administration fails to curb the killing of Christians in the country.

Reacting on Sunday, Lagos APC spokesperson Seye Oladejo said Trump’s comments were the direct consequence of an “international smear campaign” waged by opposition politicians who, after losing elections, had resorted to demarketing Nigeria on the global stage.

In a statement titled “History Remembers Nation Builders — Not Those Who Begged for Invasion”, Oladejo said the opposition had been feeding foreign governments and media with exaggerated and false narratives about insecurity and governance in Nigeria.

“It is no coincidence that after months of coordinated demarketing and deliberate misinformation sold to the international community by frustrated opposition actors, we are now seeing the dangerous ripple effects of their propaganda,” Oladejo said.

He accused opposition figures of spreading anti-Nigeria propaganda out of bitterness, arguing that their activities had led to misconceptions.

“Their mission was never about democracy or good governance. It was a petty crusade to tarnish Nigeria’s global image because Nigerians rejected them at the polls. Now their poisonous campaign has begun to bear the rotten fruits they desperately prayed for – foreign misperception, misguided commentary and reckless external speculation,” Oladejo said.

The APC spokesman condemned those calling for foreign intervention in Nigeria’s internal affairs, describing them as “traitors”.

“Any Nigerian who prays, whispers, types, retweets or amplifies the fantasy of foreign military intervention is not an activist – they are traitors to the flag and enemies of the Republic,” Oladejo said.

“No foreign army comes to save – they come to control,” he warned, adding that countries that welcomed foreign interventions, such as Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan, were left in ruins.

Oladejo insisted that Nigeria’s sovereignty was not negotiable and that Tinubu’s administration was focused on stabilising the economy, rebuilding security, and restoring investor confidence.

“Nigeria Will Never Surrender Its Sovereignty. We will not trade our flag for foreign boots. We will not exchange our destiny for pity from outsiders. We will not allow the tantrums of bitter losers to rewrite our fate.

“Nigeria will rise – not with foreign bombs, but with Nigerian courage, leadership, and vision,” he said.

“Nigeria belongs to patriots – not to cowards seeking foreign rescue from self-inflicted electoral humiliation.”