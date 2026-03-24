APC Boasts 50% Youth Membership, Debunks Opposition Claims

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National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has declared the party as the most inclusive and youth-driven political platform in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday during his screening by the party’s Convention Committee, Yilwatda revealed that 50 percent of its membership is comprised of young people aged between 18 and 35.

He noted that data from the party’s digitized membership registration has effectively debunked claims by opposition parties regarding its youth followership.

“It is now that we have known that our party is more youth-driven than any other party. Before now, most people were telling us that they had the youths. We didn’t know that the youths were with the APC.

“Fifty percent of the members of the APC are between the ages of 18 and 35, and it shows clearly that we have the youths on our side”, he said.

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Among those who were screened at the convention were the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru; Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Nze Duru and others.

Yilwatda, who was joined by several party stakeholders during the interaction, attributed the party’s stability and growth over the last eight months to a transparent system that prioritizes due process over individual interests.

He emphasized that the deepening of technology within the party has provided a clearer understanding of its demographic strength, noting that while the youth form the bulk of the membership, those aged 50 and above make up only 18 percent.

The National Chairman further highlighted the party’s legislative representation as proof of its commitment to young Nigerians, pointing out that the youngest members of the House of Representatives were elected on the APC platform.

National Secretary of the party, Sen. Basiru said the party has been able to raise its membership above 12 million.

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“We thank God that since we took over the mantle of leadership, salutary development has occurred in our party. Even before the amendment of the electoral act, we were able to drive registration which brought party members to about 12 million.

“We have also been able to ensure functional and effective secretariat for our party, with an efficient and a group-based capital of enlarging capacity of the party.

“As I told the screening committee, one of the tasks that we have to do is to consolidate the strength of the party, and of course to ensure that our party structure, from the polling units up to the national convention, becomes very active.

“Particularly, the National Advisory Council of our party needs to be activated immediately after the convention”, he added.

On his part, the Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the party, Hon. Chidi Duru said contrary to perception, the convention is not a coronation but a consensus arrangement.

“I will like to say that it is majorly consensus. It also underpins the basic tenet for which APC is known for. As much as possible, building a consensus, bringing people together behind the scenes, working harder to ensure that there is no rupture and there is no implosion, as people would like to have it.

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“It does not mean that there are no contests. It doesn’t mean that there are no disagreements. But once the party has the internal mechanism, there can only be one person that occupies an office, it cannot be two,” he said.