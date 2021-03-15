APC: Burna Boy, Wizkid’s Grammys Crown Fela Kuti, Others’ Efforts

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Burna Boy and Wizkid’s successes at the just concluded 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony has been hailed by the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) as “Nigeria’s biggest moment on the world’s music stage.”

The ceremony which held on March 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, United States, saw Burna Boy coming home with the ‘Best Global Music Album’ for his recently released ‘Twice As Tall’ album, while Wizkid won ‘Best Music Video’ for his collocative effort on Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ song.

According to the APC, the singers’ victories crown “efforts of Nigerian superstars such as Fela Ransome-Kuti who were the main progenitors of Afrobeat/Afropop that have become mainstream music all over the world”

The party described the victories as an affirmation of Nigerian artistes and the Afrobeat genre as an international musical force.

“Burna Boy and Wizkid’s Grammy awards are an inspiration to Nigerian youth as they continue to make their mark in different endeavours. Our youth are our asset. Their creativity, talent, energy, innovation, and drive is positively impacting and changing the world,” read a statement issued by the party’s National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.