APC Can’t Force Us To Join Them, One Party Rule Will Fail – PDP BoT Screams

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, cannot force its members or Nigerians to join the party declaring that its attempt to foist one-party rule on Nigerians will fail.

The PDP made the declaration on Thursday in a communique delivered by its Board Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, after its 75th meeting in Abuja.

“The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), at its 75th meeting thoroughly reviewed the State of affairs of the nation and the Party and resolved as follows:

“The BoT is resolved to take urgent steps to resist the current manifest desperation by the APC to turn Nigeria into a One-Party State,” part of the communique read by Wabara, former Senate President read.

The communique further read, “The BoT restates its rejection of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in upholding the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25, 2023, Presidential election, in spite of the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary.

“The BoT is also monitoring and studying the outcome of cases in various election courts with regards to their level of adherence and respect to the Rule of Law and evidence before such a court.

“The BoT commended the PDP Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, for following due process of the law in his quest to retrieve the Presidential Mandate freely given to him at the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.”

The PDP board expressed confidence in the Supreme Court to “ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the Judgment of the PEPC in the interest of the unity, stability and corporate existence of our Country.”

It lamented what it described as the excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity and a general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country “occasioned by the hasty implementation of ill-planned policies of the overtly insensitive APC administration.”

The BoT agonised what it further noted as the worsening state of the nation’s currency, the naira adding, “The BoT laments that the APC is pushing Nigerians to the wall and worry that the level of poverty and anger in the polity over the suppressive rule of the APC is capable of snowballing into a serious crisis if not urgently addressed.

“The BoT observed that the nation is currently in a precarious situation under the APC and Nigerians look unto the PDP for solution and direction at this time.

“The BoT assures Nigerians that despite the challenges, the PDP remains united, stronger and more determined to continue to lead the charge to rescue our democracy and return our nation to the path of credible elections, Rule of Law, national cohesion and economic prosperity.”