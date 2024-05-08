APC Cautions Abia PDP Defectors, Insists On Proper Registration

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has seen a surge in defectors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The party chapter welcomed these developments, stating that it will strengthen their position for the 2027 general elections.

Hon. Chief Offor Okorie, Abia State Publicity Secretary for the APC, described the influx as motivating for current members. However, during a press briefing in Umuahia, he cautioned incoming defectors. The party adheres to national guidelines for registering new members and defectors, and all registrations must occur at the ward level as per the party’s constitution. He likened any defection or registration bypassing these procedures to a “children’s variety show.”

When questioned about the recent defection of former Abia State House of Assembly Speaker Hon. Chinedu Ahamefula Orji (popularly known as Ikuku), Mr. Offor emphasized the importance of following proper protocol.

“If he did not defect and register in the ward level, then his registration is illegal and tagged unconstitutional.

“You cannot just visit anybody’s office, fill a form, collect a broom, and dance to your house with your supporters calling yourself an APC member, things are not done that way.

“Hon. Chinedu Orji as a former speaker should know the proper way of doing things like this,” the APC spokesperson stated.

He also revealed that most Abia State APC national officers and major stakeholders were unaware of these defections.

He added that the party welcomes defectors, but their registration must comply with the party’s constitution. According to him, social media announcements are insufficient; proper procedures must be followed.