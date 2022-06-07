APC Chairman Commits Suicide In NSCDC Detention 

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ponyan Ward, Yagba East Local Government Area, Kogi State, Bunmi Ipinnaiye, has reportedly committed suicide in a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps cell.

The APC official was apprehended by men of the NSCDC for the attempted murder of his son who was said to be fraternising with some boys who were allegedly involved in social vices.

It was gathered that the deceased had attacked his son with a machete on their way to the farm and the incident was reported to the Civil Defence, which led to his arrest.

According to The Punch, a source who spoke on condition of anonymity said upon interrogation, the late APC chairman refused to respond to questions and was left in one of the rooms in the security outfit’s office.

When the officers returned to resume interrogation, he was found dead after using his belt to commit suicide by hanging himself.