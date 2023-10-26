APC Chairman Ganduje Applauds Supreme Court Verdict Affirming Tinubu President

274 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has lauded the Supreme Court judgment that upheld President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje stated that the judgment conclusively refuted opposition claims of electoral manipulation in favour of President Tinubu.

He said that the Supreme Court’s verdict would now clear the way for President Tinubu to focus on implementing APC’s Renewed Hope mandate for the betterment of the Nigerians.

Ganduje further extended an olive branch to the presidential candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, urging them to set aside their differences and collaborate with President Tinubu to steer the nation toward sustainable growth and development.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, it is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward. I congratulate both Atiku and Obi for their dogged fight to extend the frontiers of our democracy and law.

“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualize their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031,” the APC national chairman said.

Ganduje also appealed to all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations, to unite in support of the President’s efforts to deliver more democratic benefits and set the nation on a course of sustainable progress.