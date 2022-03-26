APC Chairmanship: Sen Musa Withdraws For Buhari’s Candidate

A major huddle standing in the way of a consensus National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress was cleared late yesterday as Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has withdrawn from the race, his Spokesman, Nasir Mohammed, confirmed.

Senator Sani Musa, currently representing Niger East Senatorial District at the Nigerian Senate, announced this decision after the aspirants’ meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of the party, yesterday and few hours to the convention scheduled for Saturday March 26, 2022 in Abuja.

He pledged to back Senator Abdullahi Adamu, believed to be the choice of Buhari as consensus candidate for the seat to be contested in today’s convention

The convention is yet to take off but there was stampede earlier in the day which led to injuries.

Some political thugs were also arrested with charms and knives.