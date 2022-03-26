APC Chairmanship: Sen Musa Withdraws For Buhari’s Candidate

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark & Justina Simon
sani-musa
Senator Mohammed Sani Musa

A major huddle standing in the way of a consensus National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress was cleared late yesterday as Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has withdrawn from the race, his Spokesman, Nasir Mohammed, confirmed.

Senator Sani Musa, currently representing Niger East Senatorial District at the Nigerian Senate, announced this decision after the aspirants’ meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of the party, yesterday and few hours to the convention scheduled for Saturday March 26, 2022 in Abuja.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Former Deputy Speaker Yusuf Dumps APC

He pledged to back Senator Abdullahi Adamu, believed to be the choice of Buhari as consensus candidate for the seat to be contested in today’s convention

The convention is yet to take off but there was stampede earlier in the day which led to injuries.

Some political thugs were also arrested with charms and knives.

You might also like

Former Deputy Speaker Yusuf Dumps APC

Buhari Warns EFCC Ahead Of 2023: ‘Don’t Meddle In Politics, Focus On…

JUST IN: Judgment On Governor Ayade’s Defection To APC Shifted To April 6

JUST IN: National Convention: APC Bars Political Appointees From Voting

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.