APC Chieftain, Bimbo Daramola Suspended For Supporting Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ekiti State chapter, has handed indefinite suspension to one of its chieftains and former House of Representatives member, Bimbo Daramola, for “anti-party activities.”

Daramola is accused by the APC of supporting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, during the 2019 general elections.

The former lawmaker is also alleged to be working against the election of the preferred candidate of the APC for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiala.

Daramola’s suspension, according to a letter dated May 28, 2019, signed by the APC chairman and secretary of Ire Ward II, Oye Council area, Dipo Bejide and Adeola Sefunmi respectively, was also due to his alleged institution of a court case against the APC candidate for his federal constituency, Peter Owolabi, in the last elections.

The ex-lawmaker had been queried and summoned on May 16, 2019 to defend himself against the allegations levelled against him by some party members.

The party said the suspension followed the former lawmaker’s response to the query and his failure to appear before the ward executive to clear the allegations.

The suspension letter reads: “From the tone and style of your letter dated May 20, it is apparent that you are only interested in causing division and disunity in the party by raising mundane, rumoured and unsubstantiated allegation aimed at setting the members at each other.

“To this effect and based on your reply, we wish to put forward to you what the wards deem as your anti-party activities. That on the eve of the 2019 election, you used your house to accommodate PDP thugs, those who eventually unleashed mayhem on members of our party, APC.

“That on the eve of the election, you visited the palace of the Onire of Ire where you openly canvassed for the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar, who you openly described as your mentor and benefactor.

“That the party frowns at your response to where you failed to address any of the above listed anti-party activities, rather you exhibited pride and arrogance and went to the extent of asking if there were party primaries in the ward for the last House of Representatives election.

“In view of the above violation and based on the fact that you are not ready to submit yourself to the constituted authority of the party, we wish to convey the decision of the party to suspend you indefinitely from the party to you,” it stated.