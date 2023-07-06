APC Chieftain Faults Gov Mbah’s Approach Towards Ending Sit-At-Home

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dr Ben Nwoye, former chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State, Thursday, faulted the method Enugu State government adopted towards stopping the sit-at-home order in the state. Sit-at-home was instituted by the Indigenous People of Biafra in 2021 to pressure the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is being detained at the custody of the Department of State Services in Abuja over alleged running a proscribed group, treason and jumping bail. The Appeal Court discharged and acquitted Kanu in 2022, but former President Muhammadu Buhari did not abide by the ruling.

THE WHISTLER reported that schools and markets hurriedly closed on Wednesday in Enugu metropolis and its environs following skirmishes caused by enforcers of one week sit-at-home by a faction of IPOB. The state government, in a release, said Wednesday’s pandemonium in some parts of the state was fake and a handiwork of mischief-makers.

Nwoye, who spoke during a programme monitored by our correspondent, said, “Yesterday was a black Wednesday in Enugu State, looking at how our children were subjected to trauma. The state cannot use communiqués to ban sit-at-home. Was it approved by the government before? You can’t stop it by pronouncements. Saying it is no longer allowed means it was once allowed.”

The state government earlier banned the order, describing it as ‘waste of economic potentials of Ndigbo’. Nwoye however advised the government to put effective means of addressing it than forcing civil servants and businesses to open on Mondays.

In his words, “You have to put the bases on ground before you ask civil servants to resume work or ask traders to open. We have to accept the fact that we are losing the battle. The statement that sit-at-home does not exist is denial. People are being maimed.”

He also called on the authorities to address the real issue that is instigating sit-at-home: “The rendition of Nnamdi Kanu, which the court has found illegal, constitutes legal questions, and not political as people may think. We should not fold our arms and let Igbo land implode. The previous governors of Southeast states did not do well. They didn’t lead as leaders in finding solutions to this agitation. They held a meeting, and how did it end? They released a statement condemning IPOB.

“The governors then wanted to save their political heads. Do our governors have what it takes to solve this? We need engagements. Wars end on tables. Our people know those behind this self-determination. Now we have classes among the groups. The grass suffers. We don’t have the security institutions to handle this. We need to engage religious institutions. Our religious leaders need to come out. President Bola Tinubu has not replied to the request by Gov Peter Mbah to release Nnamdi Kanu.”