APC Chieftain Resigns, Blames Tinubu

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A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Eze Eze, has announced his exit from the ruling party, saying the party has been reduced to a congregation of minions and puppets of President Bola Tinubu.

Announcing the move, Eze said the decision was informed by what he described as the brazen ineptitude of the current regime led by the APC and President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Eze also suggested that he had aligned himself with the African Democratic Congress, the ADC.

Recalling his pivotal role in championing the APC during its formative years, Eze expressed regret for being among those who urged Nigerians to accept the party, stating that the APC has lost its direction.

“We promised Nigerians that we would improve the value of our local currency to the dollar, but the naira has maintained a freefall trajectory and abysmal performance in the international money market.

“We promised to erase insecurity in Nigeria, but instead, the party and the government in power have turned the country into a graveyard where no Nigerian is sure of life; the party promised sufficient food for all Nigerians. Instead, the government is building Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps to house farmers as bandits raze the homes and villages in the North East and North Central zones that are the food basket of this nation; we promised quality education for our children.

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“Today, education is flat on its back, beaten into a prostrate position which has made those who knew the standard that existed before this time to shake their heads in sorrow and dismay.

“We promised to make our democracy one of the most outstanding in the world, instead we have turned our democracy not only a huge joke but a laughing stock as the country under Tinubu is being forced into a one party system; We promised to erase corruption but succeeded in making corruption and embezzlement of public funds a way of life under the current regime.”

“Our dear President Tinubu promised Nigerians of uninterrupted power supply and if he fails nobody should vote for him or the party but he succeeded to give Nigerians darkness but scheming to be reelected,” he said.

Eze further asserted that today, no Nigerian can claim to be safe as the country has been turned into a field of bloodbath.

“If we count daily, the number of Nigerians that are killed, they would be in hundreds. Suicide bombing are now back in our midst. Our soldiers are no longer safe as Boko Haram and their groups now overturn our barracks.

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“Our people both in the North East and North Central have left their farming settlement to stay in the ID Camp even though it still doesn’t guarantee their safety.

“The country is under fire and instead of our president to stay back, show sympathy and devise a workable means of ending the galloping bloodbath, he preferred to jet to the UK with some of our misguided Governors and Senators, to receive flowers and salute.

“Today the current APC is more like a banditry outfit destroying any form of opposition, attacking and decimating any set up of any dissenting voice exemplified by what happened at Bakassa LGA of CRS where the meeting of ADC was disruptive by APC thugs,” he added.