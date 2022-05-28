APC Confirms Shift In Date For Presidential Primary

The All Progressives Congress has formally confirmed that it has postponed its special convention for its primary election ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, made the confirmation in a terse statement issued on Saturday morning.

The statement titled: ‘APC special convention for presidential primary postponed’, said it followed extension of time table for political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

INEC had extended by one week a window for political parties to complete its primary elections and other activities like the submission of the list of candidates by political parties.

The statement said, “Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties, the All Progressives Congress hereby postpones its special convention for presidential primary from Sunday, 29 – Monday, 30 May, 2020 to Monday, 6 – Wednesday, 8 June, 2022.”