APC Confirms Tinubu’s Endorsement Of Akpabio As Senate President, Tajudeen Speaker

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has endorsed Godswill Akpabio for the position of the Senate president and Abass Tajudeen for the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

This was contained in a statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Felix Morka, on Monday afternoon.

The statement said the decision was arrived at after the meeting of the National Working Committee of the party.

The statement said, “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met today, Monday, May 8, 2023 to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the President- Elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other Party leaders and stakeholders on zoning arrangement for 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

“The NWC noted with respect the outcome of the meetings held between the President-Elect and the leadership of the NWC.

“The NWC called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the National Assembly leadership positions and members of the Party nationwide.”

It said the zoning arrangement reported to the NWC is, “Senate President – South South – Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom).

“Deputy Senate President – North West – Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).”

For the Speaker, the statement said, “Speaker, House of Representatives – North West – Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna)

“Deputy Speaker – South East – Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia)

“We urge our party leaders, members and all Nigerians to continue to work for peace and progress of our country during and beyond the current period of leadership transition,” the party said.

When THE WHISTLER called Morka for confirmation, he said, “Yes, thats the decision, it’s authentic.”

This paper had reported that the APC controls the single majority of 59 senators expected for the 10th Assembly while the opposition parties have 50.

A winner can only emerge by scoring a single majority.

The assembly would be inaugurated in June after the inauguration of the new president.