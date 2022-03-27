APC Convention: Fani-Kayode Explains ‘Abia Delegate’ Muffler Worn By Him In Viral Photo

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has explained the source of the ‘Abia State Delegate’ muffler worn by him during the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention after it generated reactions from Nigerians on Sunday.

The politician from Osun State was mocked by social media users after a photo of him wearing the scarf went viral online.

Sola Kuti, daughter of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, had taken a swipe at the ex-minister, saying: “Whatever you do in your life always have a job outside politics so that you won’t need to pretend to be from Abia state just to get into the A Pathetic Convention.”

But reacting, Fani-Kayode, who served as deputy chairman of the media/publicity subcommittee of the APC convention, said he was not aware that the muffler had ‘Abia State Delegate’ written on it.

According to him, the scarf was innocently placed on his neck by a friend and delegate from Abia State who participated in the just concluded APC convention.

Fani-Kayode tweeted on Sunday: “ON A LIGHTER NOTE: There I was sitting down quietly in my corner at the APC convention when a friend of mine came and placed an innocuous but beautiful little scarf around my neck which had “Abia state delegate” written on it.

“I didn’t even know what was written on the scarf until I saw the now famous picture plastered all over the social media today. Apart from that my friend and brother, the brilliant Dr. Reuben Abati, asked me about it during a live interview with Arise Television this afternoon. It was actually his first question.

“The question made me laugh and when I later saw others asking the same question all over the social media coupled with all manner of strange commentary I literally rolled all over the floor with even more laughter.

“All of this attention and interest over the words that were printed on a scarf? I wonder how my good friend and big brother Chief Emenike, one of the key leaders of our party from Abia state, felt when some said I was now claiming to be from Abia and that I was representing Abia at the convention.

“For the record I registered for the party in Abuja and I was not a delegate for Abia. I was there as a leader of the party from FCT and also as a member of the Media and Publicity Committee for the Convention. And what a great day and convention it was!

“What baffles me is this singular obsession that many people from all over the country appear to have about me. Anything and everything to do with FFK becomes an issue and a subject of intense interest and scrutiny with them.

“The colour of my shoes, trousers, hair and eyes is the object of their interest and they simply cannot do without talking about me.

“Worst of all, all manner of strange thoughts and fantasies take place when they look at my pictures. I guess it is each to his own. If looking at FFK’s pictures gives you joy and makes it a better day for you then so be it.

“Meanwhile I love all the attention. It keeps me looking young and puts a smile on my face. And yes I am from every part of Nigeria including Lagos, Osun, FCT, the North and the South. I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody. Love you all,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions to the viral photo:

Femi Fani-Kayode a Yoruba delegate from Abia State at just concluded National Convention! Hmn?🤔 pic.twitter.com/OC2zYN9mT7 — Olayemi 🇳🇬 (@olayemi_123) March 27, 2022

Nze Fani Kayode-Kalu, representing Abia adopted citizens at the APC convention pic.twitter.com/npRYWKWH8f — JustSociety (@justsociety4all) March 27, 2022

Femi Fani Kayode is a native of Osun State, Ile Ife Precisely, but yesterday he was a Delegate from Abia State#APCNationalConvention pic.twitter.com/3roAgVHYTX — Ifedolapo Osun (@IfedolapoOsun) March 27, 2022

Abia State indigenes on this Bird App Please what is the meaning of Fani Kayode in Igbo Language? I am asking for your Delegate . #APCNationalConvention #APCConvention #APCUNITYConvention pic.twitter.com/irRDcFq3J3 — Akpos (@officialsimcard) March 27, 2022

Where is Femi Fani Kayode from? I can see Abia on his neck. Someone please enlighten me.



npdp dada olusegun aregbe sodiq toyin tomato Adamu Tinubu pic.twitter.com/mxvWhxqrSw — Jerry Chima (@Jerrychima33) March 27, 2022