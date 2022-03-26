APC Convention: Full List Of Consensus Candidates

The All Progressives Congress has released the list of consensus candidates for it’s National Executive Committee positions to be ratified through voting at the on-going National Convention of the party in Abuja.

When rstified, they would form the National Executive Committee and National Working Committee of the party.

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee would immediately ceased to exist after the convention.

According to the list, a former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, would emerge National Chairman while Senator Iyiola Omisore (Osun State) would be National Secretary.

However, a former Minister of Communication, Mr Adebayo Shittu, stands in the way of Omisore as he has refused to step down.

Senator Abubakar Kyari (Borno State) would be Deputy National Chairman (North) while Mr Emma Eneukwu (Enugu) would be Deputy National Chairman (South).

Eneukwu replaced former Senate President Ken Nnamani.