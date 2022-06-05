APC Convention: Police Plans Massive Deployment Of Personnel Around Eagles Square, Others

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Sunday disclose plans for a robust deployment of its personnel following the All Progressive Congress (APC) convention scheduled from June 6 to June 7.

The event scheduled to hold at Eagle’s Square will witness an influx of participants and as such, the command noted that the event required a working security architecture during the period.

In addition, the command revealed that there will be traffic diversion points within the capital city.

In a statement signed by its Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, the command said traffic would be diverted along the following routes.

Good luck Ebele Jonathan By court of appeal point Behind Court of Appeal ECOWAS by Women Affairs Finance Behind Foreign Affairs Kur Mohammed by National Mosque Benue Plaza Nitel junction Phase 3 NNPC Tower Ceddi Plaza bridge Gana by Transcorp DSS Headquarters Phase 1 NASS Junction Bullet Bayelsa House.

The police said it’s personnel would be deployed to strategic traffic control points to aid the free flow of traffic.

The Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, in the statement urged all residents to shun all forms of violence in the period in view and beyond.

“In addition to the above, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, strengthen partnership with the Police as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence, reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,” the statement said.

A total of 23 aspirants will be jostling for the APC tickets, but the party has advised that 10 of them withdraw. Consequently, 2,322 delegates are to determine the fate of the 13 aspirants.

The aspirants include: Badaru, Akwa-Ibom State Governor Godwin Akpabio, immediate past Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, Jack Rich, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, former Minister of Education (State) Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, former Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Tinubu and Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi.

