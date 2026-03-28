APC Convention Ratifies Congresses, Adopts Consensus, Dissolves NWC

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday night ratified its recent ward, local government, state and zonal congresses at its ongoing national convention.

The party also adopted consensus as the mode of electing national officers, and approved the dissolution of its National Working Committee (NWC).

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, moved a motion for the adoption of the congresses, saying they were conducted in substantial compliance with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act. The motion was seconded and unanimously adopted by delegates.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Yusuf, subsequently moved a motion for the adoption of consensus as the mode of election for national officers.

The proposal, aimed at ensuring orderliness and unity, received overwhelming support.

In a separate motion, the party’s National Legal Adviser, Murtala Kankia, secured the approval of the convention for the immediate dissolution of the NWC to pave the way for the emergence of a new leadership.

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The motion was seconded by the Deputy National Secretary, Abdulkarim Kana, and endorsed by delegates.

The convention also approved a six-month extension of the tenure of caretaker committees in Ekiti and Osun states, citing the need for stability ahead of the governorship elections coming up in June and August respectively.

This will also allow the party to make adequate preparations for congresses in the two states.

Party leaders said the decisions were in line with the APC constitution, which vests the national convention with supreme authority over its affairs.

In his remarks, chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma, described the gathering as a reaffirmation of the party’s unity and growth.

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He noted that the APC had continued to expand its membership base and strengthen its internal democratic processes.

He urged members to remain committed to the party’s ideals of discipline, inclusion and good governance, stressing the need for unity as the party consolidates its leadership structure.

The convention was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.