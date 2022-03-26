APC convention: Shittu Loses Out As Omisore, Kekemeke 11 Others Make South-West Unity List

The South-West unity list for the 2022 All Progressives Congress’ convention has been released.

The name of former Minister of Communications, Adebayo.Shittu, is conspicuously missing on the list made available on Saturday.

Five APC governors in the South West signed the list. They are: Governor Kayode Fayemi ( Ekiti) Rotimi Akeredolu ( Ondo); Adegboyega Oyetola ( Osun); Dapo Abiodun ( Ogun) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu ( Lagos).

On the list, former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, was nominated as the National Secretary of APC.

Former APC chairman in Ondo State, Isaacs Kekemeke, was listed as the National Vice Chairman South West and 11 other APC members were nominated in the list.

Akeredolu had said in a statement by his Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogor, that some forces outside the region were trying to impose some persons on the APC in the South-West. But he said the governors had agreed to support Kekemeke as the National Vice Chairman ( South West).

It read in part, “This is to confirm that one of our own, the former APC state chairman, Duerimini Isaac Kekemeke, is in the race for the position of the National Vice-Chairman (South-West). Kekemeke has the full backing of Governor Akeredolu and his brother governors in the South-West.

“It should be noted that critical stakeholders in the South-West had earlier micro-zoned the positions that were brought to the region. Among these were the national vice-chairman, which was retained in Ondo, and the secretary, which was micro-zoned to the Oyo/Osun axis.

“For emphasis, what we are going for is national vice-chairman with Kekemeke as our candidate, and not national secretary. Those outside the South-West, who are attempting to micro-zone our offices for us in the South-West, are only creating unnecessary confusion and any such of their permutations outside the decision of stakeholders in the South-West should be ignored.”