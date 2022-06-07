APC Convention: Yahaya Bello Snubs Northern APC Governors, Refuses To Back Down

By Isuma Mark & Justina Simon

Kogi State Governor and one of the presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has told delegates from Kogi State that he’s still in the race.

Bello was speaking to them as soon as he arrived the venue of the convention at Eagle Square at about 17:20 hour.

The jubilant delegates form Kogi stood to give him a rapturous welcome as the governor leaned forward holding one of the delegates’ hand.

He told the delegates to the hearing of others at the Kogi Stand that he is still in the race.

Bello’s stance is against continuous support by some governors from the North who have insisted that the party should zone the presidential ticket to the Southern part of the country.

The convention is yet to begin as delegates continue to troop in.

