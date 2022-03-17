APC Crisis: Buni Restores Fani-Kayode To Publicity Committee, Dumps Bello’s Convention Committee List
Following directives from President Muhammadu Buhari that all warring governors of the All Progressives Congress sheath their swords and recognise the status quo of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Mai Mala Buni has asserted control by dumping the list of the sub-committees created by the CECPC acting National Chairman, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello.
Bello had earlier dumped the list created by Buni after taking over in acting capacity while Buni was away on medical leave.
The Niger State governor had, on March 9, inaugurated about 20 sub-committees, declaring their membership composition as final.
Buni also removed other members of the CECPC from the Central Coordinating sub-committee, naming only himself and CECPC National Secretary, Mr John Akpanudoedehe as Chairman and Secretary of the sub-committee respectively.
Releasing the new list which contained only the chairmen and deputies on Thursday morning in a statement by Akpanudoedehe, Buni reverted to the original list he released before leaving for abroad.
He had appointed Mr Femi Fani-Kayode as Deputy Chairman of the Media and Publicity Subcommittee to be chaired by Mr Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State.
Bello had in his list dropped Fani-Kayode while also moving Sanwoolu to head the Finance Subcommittee.
He has now restored both Sanwoolu and Fani-Kayode to their original positions, replacing the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was appointed by Bello as as co-Chairman of the committee.
Also, Buni dropped Kano state Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje as Chairman of the Protocol sub-committee, naming instead, the Kogi state Governor as Chairman of the Security/Protocol sub-committee. Ganduje will now revert to his earlier role as Chairman, Subcommittee on Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/ Observers.
The list as released below
Central Coordinating
H.E. (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni – Chairman
Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D – Secretary
Secretariat
Abdullahi Yusuf Gashu’a – Chairman
Barr. Dare Oketade – Secretary
Screening
H.E. Gov. Abdulrazak Abdulrahman – Chairman
H.E. (Sen.) Andy Ubah – Deputy Chairman
Barr. Shuaibu Aruwa SAN – Secretary
Screening Appeal
H.E. Gov. Hope Uzodinma – Chairman
Dr. Danjuma Adamu Dabo – Secretary
Elections/Planning
H.E. Gov. Dapo Abiodun – Chairman
Sen. Bassey Otu – Deputy Chairman
Chief Ikechi Emenike – Secretary
Elections Appeal
H.E. Gov. Aminu Masari – Chairman
H.E. Barr. M.K Abubakar – Deputy Chairman
Barr. Moses Okezie – Secretary
Legal
AGF Abubakar Malami SAN – Chairman
Chief Niyi Akintola SAN – Deputy Chairman
Barr. Juliet Ibekaku – Secretary
Accommodation
H.E. Gov. Bello Matawalle – Chairman
Rt. Hon. Oladimeji Bankole – Deputy Chairman
Dr. Zainab Gimba – Secretary
Venue/Site Servicing
H.E. Gov. Dave Umahi – Chairman
Hon. Mohammed Bello – Deputy Chairman
Sen. Stella Oduah – Secretary
Transportation/Logistics
H.E. Gov. Simon Bako Lalong – Chairman
Hajiya Sadia Umar Farouk – Deputy Chairman
Hajia Ireti Kingibe – Secretary
Media/Publicity
H.E. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Chairman
Chief Femi Fani-Kayode – Deputy Chairman
Hon. Kingsley Fanwo – Secretary
Security/Protocol
H.E. Gov. Yahaya Bello – Chairman
Air Marshal Abubakar Sidiq (Rtd.) – Deputy Chairman
Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd.) – Secretary
Accreditation
H.E. Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege – Chairman
Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Ph.D – Deputy Chairman
Hon. Godwin Afangideh – Secretary
Entertainment/Welfare
Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase – Chairman
H.E. Nsima Ekere – Deputy Chairman
Ahmed Bala – Secretary
Medical
H.E. Gov. Ben Ayade – Chairman
Dr. Emmanuel A. Akabe – Deputy Chairman
Hon. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu – Secretary
Budget
H.E. Gov. Inuwa Yahaya – Chairman
H.E. Chief Niyi Adebayo – Deputy Chairman
Mr. Umana Okon Umana – Secretary
Finance
H.E. Gov Badaru Abubakar – Chairman
Hon. Abdullahi Ebilolobo – Deputy Chairman
Sen. Margery Okadigbo – Secretary
Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/Observers
H.E. Gov. Umaru Ganduje – Chairman
H.E. Geoffrey Onyema – Deputy Chairman
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa – Secretary
Digital Communication
H.E. Gov. Nasir El-Rufai – Chairman
H.E. Nkem Okeke – Deputy Chairman
Kashifulnuwa Abdulahi – Secretary
Convention Legacy and Rapporteurs
H.E. Gov. Babagana U. Zulum – Chairman
H.E. Babatunde R. Fashola – Deputy Chairman
Prof. Ussiju Medaner – Secretary
The Sub-Committees have been ordered to begin work immediately.