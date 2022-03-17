APC Crisis: Buni Restores Fani-Kayode To Publicity Committee, Dumps Bello’s Convention Committee List

Following directives from President Muhammadu Buhari that all warring governors of the All Progressives Congress sheath their swords and recognise the status quo of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Mai Mala Buni has asserted control by dumping the list of the sub-committees created by the CECPC acting National Chairman, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello.

Bello had earlier dumped the list created by Buni after taking over in acting capacity while Buni was away on medical leave.

The Niger State governor had, on March 9, inaugurated about 20 sub-committees, declaring their membership composition as final.

Buni also removed other members of the CECPC from the Central Coordinating sub-committee, naming only himself and CECPC National Secretary, Mr John Akpanudoedehe as Chairman and Secretary of the sub-committee respectively.

Releasing the new list which contained only the chairmen and deputies on Thursday morning in a statement by Akpanudoedehe, Buni reverted to the original list he released before leaving for abroad.

He had appointed Mr Femi Fani-Kayode as Deputy Chairman of the Media and Publicity Subcommittee to be chaired by Mr Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State.

Bello had in his list dropped Fani-Kayode while also moving Sanwoolu to head the Finance Subcommittee.

He has now restored both Sanwoolu and Fani-Kayode to their original positions, replacing the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was appointed by Bello as as co-Chairman of the committee.

Also, Buni dropped Kano state Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje as Chairman of the Protocol sub-committee, naming instead, the Kogi state Governor as Chairman of the Security/Protocol sub-committee. Ganduje will now revert to his earlier role as Chairman, Subcommittee on Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/ Observers.

The list as released below

Central Coordinating

H.E. (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni – Chairman

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D – Secretary

Secretariat

Abdullahi Yusuf Gashu’a – Chairman

Barr. Dare Oketade – Secretary

Screening

H.E. Gov. Abdulrazak Abdulrahman – Chairman

H.E. (Sen.) Andy Ubah – Deputy Chairman

Barr. Shuaibu Aruwa SAN – Secretary

Screening Appeal

H.E. Gov. Hope Uzodinma – Chairman

Dr. Danjuma Adamu Dabo – Secretary

Elections/Planning

H.E. Gov. Dapo Abiodun – Chairman

Sen. Bassey Otu – Deputy Chairman

Chief Ikechi Emenike – Secretary

Elections Appeal

H.E. Gov. Aminu Masari – Chairman

H.E. Barr. M.K Abubakar – Deputy Chairman

Barr. Moses Okezie – Secretary

Legal

AGF Abubakar Malami SAN – Chairman

Chief Niyi Akintola SAN – Deputy Chairman

Barr. Juliet Ibekaku – Secretary

Accommodation

H.E. Gov. Bello Matawalle – Chairman

Rt. Hon. Oladimeji Bankole – Deputy Chairman

Dr. Zainab Gimba – Secretary

Venue/Site Servicing

H.E. Gov. Dave Umahi – Chairman

Hon. Mohammed Bello – Deputy Chairman

Sen. Stella Oduah – Secretary

Transportation/Logistics

H.E. Gov. Simon Bako Lalong – Chairman

Hajiya Sadia Umar Farouk – Deputy Chairman

Hajia Ireti Kingibe – Secretary

Media/Publicity

H.E. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Chairman

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode – Deputy Chairman

Hon. Kingsley Fanwo – Secretary

Security/Protocol

H.E. Gov. Yahaya Bello – Chairman

Air Marshal Abubakar Sidiq (Rtd.) – Deputy Chairman

Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd.) – Secretary

Accreditation

H.E. Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege – Chairman

Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Ph.D – Deputy Chairman

Hon. Godwin Afangideh – Secretary

Entertainment/Welfare

Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase – Chairman

H.E. Nsima Ekere – Deputy Chairman

Ahmed Bala – Secretary

Medical

H.E. Gov. Ben Ayade – Chairman

Dr. Emmanuel A. Akabe – Deputy Chairman

Hon. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu – Secretary

Budget

H.E. Gov. Inuwa Yahaya – Chairman

H.E. Chief Niyi Adebayo – Deputy Chairman

Mr. Umana Okon Umana – Secretary

Finance

H.E. Gov Badaru Abubakar – Chairman

Hon. Abdullahi Ebilolobo – Deputy Chairman

Sen. Margery Okadigbo – Secretary

Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/Observers

H.E. Gov. Umaru Ganduje – Chairman

H.E. Geoffrey Onyema – Deputy Chairman

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa – Secretary

Digital Communication

H.E. Gov. Nasir El-Rufai – Chairman

H.E. Nkem Okeke – Deputy Chairman

Kashifulnuwa Abdulahi – Secretary

Convention Legacy and Rapporteurs

H.E. Gov. Babagana U. Zulum – Chairman

H.E. Babatunde R. Fashola – Deputy Chairman

Prof. Ussiju Medaner – Secretary

The Sub-Committees have been ordered to begin work immediately.