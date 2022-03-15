APC Crisis: Gov Bello Stays Away From Secretariat As National Secretary Takes Over

The anti-Buni group led by the Niger State Governor, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello, appears to have submitted to the leadership of the Chairman of the caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Mai Mala Buni as they stayed away from the party’s National Secretariat on Tuesday.

Instead, the National Secretary of the party, Mr John Akpanudoedehe, who has been staying away from the National Secretariat resumed and took over the secretariat preparatory to Buni’s return to the country.

Buni has been away from the country on medical leave. Before leaving the country, he claimed to have transmitted power to Sani Bello, who denied receiving such a letter.

But his denial is seen as part of the plot to oust Buni unceremoniously.

More information on the bid to remove Buni was further provided by Kaduna State governor, Mr Nasir El-Rufai, who said 19 of the 22 governors under the APC were against Buni.

According to El-Rufai, the president was informed by the anti-Buni governors that the Yobe State governor was not ready to stick to the new date for the convention, which was fixed for 26 March.

But whatever position the anti-Buni governors took was later declared illegal by the Independent National Electoral Commission who wrote the party that it only recognised Buni and Akpanudoedehe as the party’s National Chairman and Secretary.

This development, THE WHISTLER gathered, informed the sheathing of sword by the anti-Buni group, spearheaded by Bello.

By Tuesday afternoon, he was not in the office and his car, which he had always parked at the spot meant for the National Chairman was not sighted.

Instead, the only senior member of the Caretaker Committee acting as the party’s National Working Committee, Akpanudoedehe, resumed after about two weeks, to the jubilation of staff and other party faithful.

It was gathered that Buni will be returning to the country from the UAE, where he has been receiving medical treatment for undisclosed ailment before the end of the week.