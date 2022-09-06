APC Declares Day Off For Staff As Tinubu Visits Party’s Headquarters On Wednesday

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, would on Wednesday visit the National Headquarters of the party in Wuse 2 Abuja, an internal memo seen by THE WHISTLER reveals.

It was gathered that top on the agenda is to quickly iron out the differences between Tinubu and the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, over composition of the presidential campaign council.

The list of presidential campaign has been held up following alleged disagreements between the two regarding key positions in the council.

Although Tinubu has not visited the party secretariat since his emergence as presidential candidate in June, it was gathered the mid-week visit would not have come at the right time to enable him settle some festering crisis.

But as part of measures to decongest the national secretariat of the party, some members of staff have been asked not to report to work on Wednesday.

An internal memo dated 6th September 2022, issued by the Director, Administration and addressed to all staff titled “Notification of One Day Off Duty” stated thus: “With reference to the above subject matter, all staff are hereby directed to go on one day off duty tomorrow 7th September, 2022.

“This directive has become necessary for crowd control during the visit of the Presidential Candidate of the Party.

“However, the under-listed category of staff will be on duty to render services for the day”.

Those expected to be in the office are members of the National Working Committee NWC, departmental directors, some security personnel and few of the senior staff, according to the memo.