APC Declares Yahaya Bello’s Candidate Winner Of Kogi Guber Primary

Former Auditor-General of Local Governments In Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, has been declared as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 11th November governorship election in the state.

The party said Ododo, who is the preferred candidate of the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello, defeated Mohammed Ozigi Salami, Smart Adeyemi and four other contestants in its direct primary elections held on Friday.

He polled a total of 78,704 votes while his closest rival Salami got 1,506 votes. Adeyemi got the least votes in the elections with just 311.

The secretary of the Kogi State APC Primary Election Committee, Patrick Obahiagbon, announced the results on behalf of the chairman of the panel, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

Ododo’s declaration came hours after one of the candidates in the election, Sanusi Ohiare, alleged that the election officials failed to show up for primary poll in about 238 wards in the state.

Earlier, the Kogi State Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, whom many thought would be endorsed as successor by Governor Bello, announced his withdrawal from the race after his principal made his preferred choice of candidate known to the public.